Mrs. Lila Loftin Nobles, 94, passed away on August 16, 2023 at East Carolina Medical Center. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday on August 19. Per her wishes, there will be a graveside service on August 23, 2023 at the Winterville Cemetery on Reedy Branch Road. The service will be conducted by Rev. Roger Haithcock, Pastor Worth Forbes and Rev. Leon Harris. Mrs. Nobles, daughter of the late Ernest Loftin and Beulah Robinson Loftin, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County, residing in Ayden. She was a graduate of Winterville High School. Over her lifetime, she held many different positions in the workplace. The position that was most rewarding to her was the one of wife and mother. She will be remembered for her yodeling and her cooking, which she shared on many occasions. Lila was a lifelong member of Rose Hill FWB Church, where she was active until her declining health forced her to stop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Elwood "Red" Nobles, infant son, Dowell Gray Nobles, and brother, Bill Loftin. She is survived by: son, Ted Nobles of Ayden; daughter, Gayle Bosse' (Chuck) of Ayden; granddaughter, Tonya Langley (Chad) of Deerfield Beach, Florida; and sister-in-law, Betty Robinson, of Greenville. She also leaves behind a large extended family and many friends whose lives she touched, and who will miss her greatly. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Rose Hill FWB Church, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, NC 28590 or to a charity of your choice.