Lila Mae Jones

Lila Mae Eastwood Jones
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Lila Mae Eastwood Jones, 88, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
The funeral service will be held Sunday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Walter Sumerlin. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Lila, a Pitt County native, was the daughter of the late B.T. Eastwood,Sr. and Glendora Mizell Brewer. She was a founding member of Living Water Free Will Baptist Church, now named Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, which began in 1971. She loved flowers, working in her garden, and cooking for friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Lila was preceded in death by her husband, D.T. Jones, Jr.; sisters, Edna E. Ambrose, Rosalee E. Boyd, Madeline E. Nichols, and Bettie E. Tyson; and brother, B.T. Eastwood, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Jerry W. Jones of Greenville, Nancy J. Whitfield of Selma, Jeff T. Jones and wife, Jackie, and Jennie Jones, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Wendi Tumicelli and husband, Giovanni, Dana Satterfield and husband, Preston, Jacklyn Peaden and husband, Justin, Kimberly Jones and Jeffrey Jones, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Gabriella, and Bryson Tumicelli, Ellory and Garrison Satterfield, and Hunter Peaden; sisters, Dorothy E. Kirkman of Robersonville, and Peggy E. Edwards of Greenville; and brothers, Floyd T. Eastwood of Greenville, David R. Eastwood of Stokes, and Norman E. Eastwood of Topsail Beach.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 12 to 1:15 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, NC 64 East, Bethel, NC 27812.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .