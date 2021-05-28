Lila Worthington Moye, 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 9:30 – 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the service in the Worthington Family Cemetery in Winterville. Lila, a native of Winterville, was the daughter of the late Jim and Pearl Hester Worthington. She was a graduate of Winterville High School and attended King’s College in Raleigh. Following her education, she made her home in Winterville and Greenville and was employed as an executive secretary at Carolina Sales for a number of years. Later, Lila worked with her brothers during tobacco season in the office of Keel’s Warehouse. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, Greenville and was active in the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Lila had also been a part of the Extension Club and loved to play bridge in her free time. In addition to her parents, Lila was preceded in death by her brothers, Buddy, Marvin, J.B., Ralph, and Tull Worthington; and sisters, Frances Hall, Louise Langston, Mary Fryar, and Jean Coale. She is survived by her husband, Blanie Allen Moye; sons, Blanie (Allen) Moye, Jr. and wife, Ardeth of Winterville and Richard Moye and wife, Amy of Greenville; daughter, Lisa Moye Meadows and husband, Michael of Ormondsville; grandchildren, Meaghan Goff and husband, Sandy, Christopher Moye and Cameron Moye; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Bradyn Goff; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 S. Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.