Lille “Kitty” Harris, 92, of Ayden, passed away on September 22, 2021. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel with burial to follow in the Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 at the funeral home. Lille was born on December 17, 1928 to Charles and Rosa Hathaway Davenport. She grew up in Pitt County and attended the local schools. When she was 18, she married her husband and together, they spent the next 37 years enjoying life and raising their family. She was a farmer’s wife early on and then ventured out to work for the local sewing factories as a seamstress. She was beyond talented with a needle and worked doing alterations out of her home up until a few months ago. She, on occasion, attended Rose Hill FWB Church. Lillie was an avid crafter and enjoyed being creative. She loved showering people with her works of art. She lived a long, full life, with many memories to cherish. Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Harris; a daughter, Sherri Harris Pecina and all seven of her siblings. She leaves behind her three children, Shelia Goolsby and husband, Bud, Lois Harris and Mickey Harris and wife, Gail; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, in addition to a host of other extended family members. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. You may send online condolences to wilkersonfuneralhome.com