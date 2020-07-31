Lillian Bumpers

Lillian C. Joyner Bumpers
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Lillian Christine Joyner Bumpers affectionately known as "Tine" departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020 after a lingering illness. A lifelong Pitt County native, she was the daughter of the late Willie "Buster" and Mittie Eliza "Mae Liza" Joyner and reared by her deceased aunt and uncle, Frank and Olivia Streeter.
Tine attended the Greenville City Schools and Pitt Community College. She was a member of Progressive Free Will Baptist Church. She also was a faithful member of the Joyner-Forbes- Summrell Family Reunion.
A Celebration of her life will take place, 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Progressive FWB Church, 1503 Hooker Road, in Greenville. A public walk through viewing will be observed Friday, July 31st from 3 - 7 pm at the W E Flanagan Memorial Chapel, 1026 W 5th Street.
Those left to share fond memories are her siblings: Marine Joyner, Willie Mae Parker, Marion , George, Cassie Harris, Darryl, and Raymond Joyner, J. Stewart Summrell, F. Jerome and Ponderous Streeter, Felice Streeter-Alston, Montrose and Roswell Streeter; one aunt, Lucy Charles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to include her Progressive Church Family.
COVID 19 guidelines will be in effect requiring all attending the services to wear masks. The family will receive friends at 1302 Colonial Avenue but the funeral procession will depart from 303 Perkins Street on Saturday.