Lillian Coward “Presh” Reel, 95, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. “Presh” was born in Pitt County and had been a resident of the Clayroot community all of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Craven L. Reel, Sr.; son, Craven L. “C.L” Reel, Jr.; five sisters; and three brothers. She is survived by daughter, Mary Rose Grant and husband, David of Hookerton; daughter-in-law, Teresia Reel Le Neave of Chocowinity; granddaughters, Tracey Baker and husband, Tim of Clayroot and Lori Anne Daniels and husband, Wayne of Morehead City; grandson, Timmy Grant of Greenville; great-granddaughter, Gracie Baker; and special niece and nephew, Mary and David Boyd of Clayroot. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
