Lillian Marie McCrary Dunn
FARMVILLE - Lillian Marie McCrary Dunn, age 53, was called home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Friday, September 4, at 10:00 a.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina M. Curtis; and her parents, Billy and Agnes McCrary.
She is survived by her loving husband of thirty-two years, Edward E. Dunn of the home; children, Rachel Curtis of VA, Corey McCrary, Jennifer Dunn, Amber Dunn, Ashley Dunn, and Lillian Dunn all of Farmville; twenty-two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several brothers and sisters.