Lillian Hazel Fleming
WINTERVILLE - Ms. Lillian Hazel Fleming, 96, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held May 22 from 5:00pm- 8:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Ms. Lillian H. Fleming will be by invitation only.