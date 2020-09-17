Lillie Vines

Lillie Mae Mooring Vines
GREENVILLE - Lillie Mae Mooring Vines, daughter of Chester and Melissa Mooring was born on a farm in Pitt County on May 20, 1922. She transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Red Oak Manor Assisted Living Facility, Greenville, NC. Lillie Mae's unwavering faith in God and strong will to live carried her throughout her 98 years of life.
Lillie Mae was employed in the farming industry and retired as a housekeeper from East Carolina University. She was also a gifted seamstress, quilter and upholsterer. She joined the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and served faithfully as a member of the Mother's Board and many other organizations.
Lillie Mae was united in Holy Matrimony to Ulysses Vines for 52 years. This union was blessed with four loving children.
A farm girl at heart, Lillie Mae was an early riser and accomplished many activities before daybreak. Walking and gardening were just a few of her passions. It was early mornings when she rose to walk for miles as exercise and did so well into her nineties. She would then turn her attention to her beautiful flower garden. Her independent spirit and clockwork routine led her to wake in the early hours of September 10, 2020, and dress herself to take her walk through the Gates of Heaven.
Lillie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ulysses Vines, her eldest daughter, Josephine Mays, her sisters Bruce Mooring and Mable Moore, and her brothers Chester Mooring, Leonard Mooring, Bonnie Mooring, S.T. Mooring.
Lillie Mae leaves to cherish her legacy, one daughter, Vivian Vines of Greenville, NC; two sons, Freddie Vines of Greenville, NC and William David Vines of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren, Tamila Lee (Larry) of Charlotte, NC, Kenasha Laws (Kenneth) of Winterville, NC, Lyric Cunningham of Burlington, NC, James Jones of Killeen, TX, Reginald Mays (LaVonda) of Richmond, VA, and Houston Vines (Kara) of Morrisville, NC; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11AM - 7PM at Congleton Funeral Home & Cremations. Due to the current pandemic, the family will have a private funeral service.