Lillie Mae Mooring Vines
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Lillie Mae Mooring Vines, 98, died Thursday, September 10, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00am - 7:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Lillie Mae Mooring Vines will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.