Linda Adams VanDyke, 75, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after a noble battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park. A visitation will take place on Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Linda was born in Pitt County on October 28, 1946, and grew up in the McGowan's Crossroads community. She attended Chicod High School and graduated in 1965. She attended community college and received her Certification in Postal Technology in Rocky Mount, NC. Linda was employed with the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 2006 after 36 years of service. Linda had a special gift for home improvements and shared that gift with many others. One of the many things she enjoyed was watching and listening to birds and squirrels and other small wildlife from her sunroom. Linda especially loved spending time at the beach with her family, creating many years of happy memories. In addition to her parents, Jack and Allie Adams, Linda was preceded in death by her siblings; Elva Branch, Jay Cea Adams, Dorothy Gurganus, and Dean Adams. Linda is survived by her husband, Zack P. "Van" VanDyke; children, Amy Wells (Mike) of Hampstead, Douglas Mills of Ayden, Robert VanDyke of Beaufort, NC, Lynn Elvington (Gil) of Carolina Shores; grandchildren, Lindsay Wells (Liz) of Raleigh, Paul Wells (Jamie) of Hampstead, Ashley Berardo (Jason) of Calabash; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Hazel Reel of Greenville, Bruce Adams of Ayden, Merlene Manning of Greenville, and Mike Adams (Phyllis) of Belvoir; sister-in-law, Kathi Welborn of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews.