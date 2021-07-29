On Thursday, July 22, 2021 the world lost Linda Austin Seykora from a brief but courageous battle with cancer. One of the finest, most loving people we have ever known. She was always more concerned with others, even at the very end, and willing to go the extra mile to help anyone. It was one of her finest qualities, and we will all miss the generous, caring spirit she brought to everything and everyone she touched. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 7th, at 11 a.m at Wilkerson’s Funeral Home. Born to Robert and Mary Elizabeth Smith Austin, on March 13, 1940, in Mattoon IL, Linda also lived in New York, Colorado and Florida — and graduated from Florida State University. But once her late husband, Edward Joseph Seykora, joined the staff at East Carolina University in 1968, they embraced Greenville as their true home. In recent years she spent time between Greenville and Bath, but anyone who knew her understood that Greenville was where her heart lived. Linda was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church, and was active in numerous volunteer activities. She loved being the leader of Girl Scout Troop 89 for 10 years, helping her daughters and their friends earn badges, learn skills, and advance through the ranks. For the past 40 years, she devoted most of her time and passion to The Service League of Greenville, where she took on the role of President and served on numerous committees, including the Advisory Board. Linda received several awards for her service including The Ormond Service Cup, The Agnes Wilkerson Award and The President’s Tray. She will be fondly remembered for her deep commitment to family, her quick wit and bright smile, and her open arms — ready to hug anyone who needed it. In addition to her parents and late husband, Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Kuncicky. She is survived by: Daughters, Karie L. Seykora and partner, Dan Coughlin, of Winston-Salem, NC and Debbie S. O’Connell and husband, Matthew, of Greensboro; Grandchildren, Sean, Keagan and Mary O’Connell, all of Greensboro; Brother, Robert Austin of Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to one of the following: The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice or The Service League of Greenville Scholarship Fund, PO Box 30452, Greenville, NC or McConnell- Raab Hope Lodge of Greenville, 930 A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.