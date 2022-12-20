Linda Barrow Adams, 79, died Monday, December 19, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with entombment following in Pinewood Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the Mausoleum. Linda was born in Beaufort County, but spent her childhood in the Dudley's Crossroads community of Craven County. She was a 1961 graduate of Manchester High School in Richmond, VA. Linda had been a resident of Pitt County since 1973 where she was employed at Pitt County Memorial Hospital where she was an administrative assistant for the Vice President of Plant Operations. For 25 years she had been employed by the North Carolina Highway Patrol as an administrative secretary. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church and was an avid reader. As a past-time, Linda also enjoyed watching old movies. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Wayland H. Adams. She is survived by two sons, Richard Wayne Jenkins and wife JoAnne of Mechanicsville, VA, and Joseph Todd Jenkins of Asheville, NC; sister Dorcas Ann Perkins and husband Tony of Vernon, AL; brother Joseph Bennett Barrow, Jr. of Arizona; three grandsons, Richard Wayne Jenkins III of Richmond, VA, Christopher Wayne Jenkins of Richmond, VA, and R. J. Snow of King William, VA; granddaughter, Tammy Farmer of Mechanicsville, VA; and five great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Jude children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.