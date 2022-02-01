Linda Hodges

WASHINGTON - Miss Linda "Loretta" Hodges, age 63, a resident of Highway 17 North, Washington, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Old Ford Church of Christ. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM Tuesday at the Church. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.
Miss Hodges was born in Beaufort County on May 28, 1958. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Churchill Hodges, Jr., and Josephine Heath Hodges. Miss Hodges graduated from Pamlico Community School and East Carolina University. She was a retired Registered Dietician, working with several health departments in the area. Miss Hodges was a Diabetes educator in Plymouth. She was a member of the Old Ford Church of Christ. Miss Hodges was a member of Circle #2, the Ladies Fellowship, Church choir, Praise team and participated in Bible studies and children's activities. In her spare time, she enjoyed music, going to concerts, cooking, cross stitch, calligraphy, and reading.
Miss Hodges is survived by her brother Oscar Churchill Hodges III of the home; sister, Helen Hodges Cox and husband, Jerry of New Bern; uncle, John Heath of Salisbury; aunt, Margaret Heath of Salisbury; and many cousins from both the Hodges and Heath families.
The family will receive friends at other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Old Ford Church of Christ, 6040 U.S. Highway 17 North, Washington, N.C. 27889 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.