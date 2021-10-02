Linda Irene Lee, 71, passed away at her home in Hookerton on Sunday, September 26, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Sunday October 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Ms. Lee was the daughter of the late Arthur and Nellie J. Lee of the Pactolus community. She graduated from Stokes-Pactolus H.S.in 1968. In her early years she was involved in the child evangelism, a nanny and caretaker for several families. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Curtis Lee, sisters; Brown Johnston, Jean T. Gladson, and Salley Norvell. She is survived by sisters; Rae Arnold of Jacksonville, NC. Selma Bowden and Karen Ausbon and husband Steve, brother; Don Lee and wife Carolyn all of Greenville, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- 2018 Martin County murder suspect arrested in Greenville
- Jolly Roger residents voice frustration at plumbing, room issues
- Animals for adoption
- Moped driver seriously injured in Greenville
- New convenience store gets permit from board of adjustment
- Cryptocurrency firm seeks Pitt County location: Compute North to establish mining operation outside Greenville
- 2018 Martin County murder suspect arrested in Greenville
- 218094 RILEY BLACKBURN
- Saturday fights, handgun possession, leads to fair closure
- Arrest made in armed robbery near ECU