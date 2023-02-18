...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Linda Jane Wilson Vaughn, 81, was born on July 15, 1941, in Shelby, NC. She entered into eternal glory on February 15, 2023. A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, in Greenville, on February 20, 2023, at 2 pm. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service. Jane met her beloved husband of 58 years, Stephen W. Vaughn, II, at Appalachian State Teachers College where they were both music majors. They were married on June 28, 1964. Jane spent her life as a music educator. She taught music in elementary schools for many years in Morganton, Lenoir, and Greensboro, NC. After moving to Greenville, NC in 1977, she became a Pre-School teacher at St. James United Methodist Church and went on to become Director of the Pre-School before retiring. Jane also taught voice and piano lessons to many children and adults for more than 50 years. She was a kind, patient, and encouraging teacher. Jane was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church from 1977 until 2007. She sang in the chancel choir and played handbells for 30 years, sang in a trio "Joyful Praise," was an inaugural member of the Proclamation! Praise Team, led the Cherub Choir and Merry Music Makers, was a member of the UMW, and was involved many Bible studies. She was never shy about sharing her faith and was active in the Heart of Carolina Chrysalis and Cape Fear Emmaus Communities. When her husband, Stephen, retired in 2007, they joined St. Thomas Episcopal Church, in Bath, NC, where Jane sang in the choir. Most recently, Jane was a member at First Methodist Church, in Washington, NC, and also sang in the choir there. She loved the community she found in all her churches. Jane is survived by her husband, Stephen W. Vaughn, II; children: Elizabeth McAllister (Brad), Stephen W. Vaughn, III, "Buster," (Sarah); grandsons: Walton, Jakob, and Dylan; and grandcats; Dolce and Mango. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and Truman Wilson, sister Muriel Narron, and brothers Gerald and Lewis Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. James UMC Music Ministry, or the First Methodist Church Washington (NC) Music Ministry. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com