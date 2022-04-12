Linda Lou Evans

Mrs. Linda Carrow Evans passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. A memorial graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park with Pastor Deana Kennedy officiating. A native of Pitt County, Mrs. Evans was born to the late Clarence and Emily Haddock Carrow. She was attended the Pitt County schools and Pitt Community College. For a number of years she worked with Roses Department Stores in Greenville. She was a charter member of the Women of the Moose #2362 as was currently a member of Open Door Church. Mrs. Evans will be fondly remembered for her love of family and for her giving nature. She enjoyed crocheting and sharing her creations with both family and friends. In her earlier years, she did enjoy traveling and teaching others to crochet. In her recent years, she had become known as "Mayor" of MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center. She truly cared about the well-being of the other residents, especially newcomers. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, Mrs. Evans will be missed greatly by the many who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Kenneth Ray Evans who died in 2001. She is survived by Daughters, Connie E. Blake and husband, Ricky, of Grimesland and Lisa E. Wade and husband, Kevin, of Greenville; Grandchildren, Kristy Jefferson and CJ, of Greenville, Haley Mills of Farmville, Austen Wade and Ashlyn Wade, both of Greenville, Richard Blake and wife, Crystal, of Cove City and Nicole Blake and Joshua Blake both of Greenville; Great-grandchildren, Chase Jefferson, Cheyenne Jefferson, Dezhanae, Jayden and Layonee Whitaker, Damian, Sierra, Jr, Remington, and Gunner Blake; Great-great-grandchild, Camille Jefferson; Brother, Clarence T. "Buddy" Carrow, Jr.; and Sister, Hazel C. Williams, both of Greenville. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association, 5001 S. Miami Blvd #300, Durham, NC 27703 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.