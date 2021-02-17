Ms. Linda Marie Spencer, 59, died Saturday, February 13, 2021. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A public viewing will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC.Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the funeral service is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

