Linda Mary Tuxson Menke, 73, peacefully passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. A small private service will be held for the family. Linda, also known as "ComedyCook" was born May 19, 1947, to Edward Raymond Tuxson and Helen Mary Sullivan. She was born in Queens, NY and grew up on Syosset, Long Island. In 1979, she relocated to Cary, NC and Winterville, NC in 2003. Linda loved being in North Carolina and all its natural beauty. She loved to read and enjoyed attending College writing courses. She also was passionate about gardening, jewelry making, and creative writing. Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Fred Menke; daughter, Joy Simoneaux; granddaughter, Emily 'Bowie' Simoneaux; sister, Joyce Tuxson; and cousins, Joseph David Tammany, James Watts, Geraldine Houpe, Marilyn Holland, Jeannie Lovell and Robert Watts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to the PBS North Carolina, 10 UNC-TV Drive, RTP, NC 27709.