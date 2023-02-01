Linda Jeanette Phelps Buck, age 70, a resident of Greenville, NC died Monday January 30, 2023, at ECU Health Inpatient Hospice. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday February 3, 2023, in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington. Linda was born on August 28, 1952, in Norfolk, VA to the late Whit Gurley Phelps and Juanita Peed Phelps. She was a 1970 graduate of Chocowinity High School. Linda was a Reimbursement Specialist for Vidant/ECU Health Medical Center. At 18 years old she started working at Beaufort County Hospital and transitioned to Greenville in 2015. Linda was very work oriented contributing 53 years to a job she loved. She enjoyed playing basketball in high school and when her grandson began to play she became his number one fan. Linda enjoyed fishing and looked forward to her birthday crabbing trip to Hyde County every year. She enjoyed getting family together and went above and beyond to make the gatherings extra special. Survivors include her children, Kari Buck Leggett and husband Joshua of Greenville, Sheryl Buck Boone and husband Larry of Greenville, Stephen Buck and wife Carolyn of Little River, SC, Victoria Buck and fiancé PJ Jones of Greenville, grandchildren, Faith, Jordan, Ryleigh, Christina, Randi, Ashley, Matthew, and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Baytala and stepfather, Edward Baytala. The family will receive friends Friday February 3rd from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Local flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o Vidant Foundation, PO Box 8489 Greenville, NC 27835-8489. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Buck family.