Linda Moore Ray
WASHINGTON, NC - Linda Moore Ray of Washington and formally of Williamston and Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at The Prodigy in Tarboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Moore and Mildred Moore, and brother, Tom Moore.
Linda graduated from Whiteville High School in 1966 where she was a cheerleader. She graduated from Wilmington College, where she earned a full scholarship by winning a spelling bee in high school. She retired from teaching school after 38 years of doing what she loved most.
Her other loves were gardening, shopping, and shagging, where she was a dancing pro. Despite being a graduate of Wilmington College, she particularly loved cheering for her Pirates with all her tailgate friends. Above all her greatest love was her Lord. Her smile and enthusiasm were always infectious with everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory Ray of Washington; son, Toby Williams and wife Karla of Grimesland, NC; daughter, Heather Toth and husband Marty of Matthews, NC; four grandchildren, Aaron Williams, Dixon Williams, Jordan Toth, and Makenzie Toth; and a very special caretaker, Tasha Wiggins.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. There will be a 2:oo PM funeral service held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, November 14, 2021 with burial to follow at the Family Cemetery in Grimesland.
Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.