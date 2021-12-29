Linda Resner

Linda Bulluck Resner
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Linda Bulluck Resner, 80, was promoted to Glory Friday December 24, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 4 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 - 4 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 in Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA.
Linda was employed with Belks and K-Mart. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church where she loved teaching Sunday School for the children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dean Resner.
She is survived by her son, Donald Dean Resner, Jr. and wife, Stacie, of Lugoff, SC; daughter, Rebecca Brown; brothers, Adrian Bulluck and wife, Rita, and Kenneth Bulluck; grandchildren, Noah Resner, Shawn Tyree: great-grandchildren, Shelby Resner, Madison Tyree, Jonathan Tyree, all of Hampton, VA.
Memorials may be made to Salvation Army, PO Box 30280, Greenville, NC 27833. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
