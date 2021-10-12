Linda Sutton Fillingame, 68, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Linda, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, grew up in the community of Calico, where she lived most of her life. She was baptized and a member of Gorham Swamp PFWB Church. She will be truly missed by her family and loved ones. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Laurie Fillingame; mother, Dollie Sutton; father, Prince Sutton; brother, Allen Sutton; and son, Greg Powers. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Dawn Powers; grandchildren, Camilla Tripp, Nikki Smith, Sierra Harrison, Cailey Harrison, and Gregory Powers and wife, Maggie; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Talton and husband, Donald, and Frances Harrington; brother, Wayne Sutton and wife, Janie; and her dear friend, Phillip Wiggins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gorham Swamp PFWB Church, 1584 NC 102, Chocowinity, NC 27817. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.