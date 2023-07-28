Mrs. Linda Tripp Whitehurst, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 19th at PAM Health Specialty Hospital in Rocky Mount, N.C. surrounded by her loved ones. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29th 4:00pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home prior to the service at 2:30pm. Linda was born Linda Diana Tripp on June 16th, 1946 to Roy and Corrine Tripp of Pactolus, NC. Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Sammie L. Whitehurst. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Albert Tripp. Linda was a native of the Pactolus Community in Pitt County. She was a lifelong member of Pactolus Baptist Church. Linda was passionate about education. She enjoyed studying and learning to be able to help educate others. She received several degrees- Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Education degrees from East Carolina University, and a Bachelor of Science in Religion degree from Mount Olive College. Linda taught Exceptional Children at Pactolus Elementary School for many years, later becoming a Guidance Counselor. She devoted over 30 years to educating children at Pactolus Elementary School. Linda was very active in the church and her community. She served as the Presiding Officer for the Pitt County Board of Elections, Pactolus precinct for several years. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, where she served as President. Linda loved to sing and was a member of the Community Pops Choir of Greenville for a number of years. As an avid fan of basketball she enjoyed watching the ECU Pirates and Duke Men's Basketball teams play. Anyone who knew Linda, knew that she loved her son David, and her grandchildren. Linda was very involved in her grandchildren's lives. Movie trips, concerts, trips to Disney, and watching Duke Basketball games with Alex are only a few of the things. Linda's favorite past times were whatever her grandchildren were doing. She was very proud of Kristen, Alex, and Kimberly and always supporting them in everything they did. She had every photo album, scrapbook, video, and t-shirt to prove it. This only continued when her great-grandchildren were born. Linda is survived by her son David W. Whitehurst, & wife Tammy of Pactolus; three grandchildren; Kristen Weston & husband Kaleb of Pactolus; Alexander Whitehurst, of Pactolus; Kimberly Everette & husband Corey of Stokes. Five great-grandchildren; Lilliana Whitehurst & Levi Weston of Pactolus, Carter Whitehurst of Pactolus; Jase and Isabella Everette of Stokes. A sister Joyce Taylor of Anchorage AK, a brother Roy Warren Tripp Jr of Winterville, NC; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Pactolus Baptist Church for all of your love and support for Linda during her illness. The staff and caregivers of MacGregor Downs Rehabilitation Center for all of the wonderful care and support during Linda's stay. A very special thank you to her grandson-in-law, Corey Everette, who went above and beyond to ensure that every need that Linda had was met every day. She loved and appreciated you Corey. Her longtime friend Debra Kornegay; thank you for often being a companion and reading to Linda on many occasions so that she wasn't alone. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may consider Pactolus Baptist Church 5980 US-264 Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com