Mrs. Linda Veal McGehee, 69, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Linda was born on Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, FL in the summer of 1952 to Rex and Helen Veal. She was married to Douglas McGehee in Amarillo, TX in 1971. After several stops across the country and around the world, the couple settled in Winterville, NC with their son, Chad, in 1990 where they remained for the last 30 years of their nearly 50 year marriage. Linda started a career as an accountant, which eventually lead her to a position as a case manager with the IRS, from which she retired from in 2014. Outside of work, she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Business and Professional Women, Women for Women and the Red Hat Society, often serving as an officer. Into retirement, she continued to devote her time and skill to these and other organizations, as well as donating to various charitable organizations. She was proceeded in death by her father, Rex Armon Veal. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Preston McGehee of Winterville; a son, Chad Preston McGehee of Orlando, FL; mother, Helen Veal of Amarillo, TX; sister, Brenda Hobart and husband, Steve of McKinney, TX and their daughter Laura and grandniece, Charlotte of Buena Park, CA; sister-in-law, Debbie Willingham of Yukon, OK and her sons, Bart, David and Patrick; step-daughter, Elvie Smith and husband, David, and their children, Jackie, Jessica and Zach, all of New Berlin, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made a charity of one’s choice in Linda’s name. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
