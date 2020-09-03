Linda Willis

Linda Phillips Willis
WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Linda Phillips Willis, 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, after an extended illness with Alzheimer's Disease.
The Homegoing service for Linda will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 PM at People's Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Tim Butler and Pastor Doug Weber. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 1:00 until 1:45 PM.
Linda, a native of Pitt County, was a 1967 graduate of J. H. Rose High School. She worked for many years at ECU Student Health Center until deciding she would be happier staying at home with her family. Linda, a longtime member of People's Baptist Church, was very involved in the church and Greenville Christian Academy.
In addition to her parents, Bill and Willie "Bert" Phillips, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Phillips, and sisters, Darlene P. Briley and Rachel P. Hardee.
She is survived by her: husband of 50 years, George Willis; daughter, Sarah Willis Curtis and husband Jason of Snow Hill; sons, Billy Willis and wife Erica of Ayden and Will Willis and wife Samantha of Port Orange, FL; grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob Potter, and Max, Halli, and Sadie Willis; brother, Randy Phillips; sister, Wendy P. Little and husband, Tom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice, (Caryn, RN) as well as the caregivers, Cheryl, Mary Ellen, Nancy, and Sharon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Christian Academy Athletic Booster Club, 1621 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.