Lindsey Jane Forde-Smith, 59, passed away with strength and grace on Tuesday, July 21, 2021. She leaves behind her husband and rock, Marty, and two girls, Nana and Cait — and is survived by her parents, Richard and Sharon, and sisters, Lesley and Lainey, as well as beloved brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. In her 11-year cancer fight, Lindsey rallied a wide circle of friends, physicians, nurses and fellow survivors stretching across eastern North Carolina and beyond. Treated at both Duke and Vidant, Lindsey would go on to help build our local Cancer Center by sharing her story with contagious cheer and offering guidance and resources to support patients, providers and planners. This commitment to service was in keeping with her long career in education, most notably at E.B. Aycock. Her family and circle remember her as a champion of several causes and community members in need. She loved dogs, beach music, time spent on Ocracoke, a good book and Tar Heel basketball. A graveside service was held for family in Oak City on Monday, where she lived for some time on a small family farm and where she will rest with ultimate healing. Lindsey was devoted to her daughters and took pride in supporting fellow cancer patients at Vidant. Contributions in her memory can be made to ‘Lainey Bradley-LFS Legacy Fund’, 505 Lakeland Plaza #211, Cumming, GA 30040 or to Vidant Health Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835-848 and designate for cancer care. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.