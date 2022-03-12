Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 64F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rev. Linwood A. Manning, 89, died on Friday, March 11, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3 PM in the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church, followed by burial in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:45 PM at the church. Rev. Manning, a native of Pitt County, was a graduate of Grimesland High School. He then entered into ministry, serving as a Pentecostal Holiness Minister for 66 years in the counties of Eastern, North Carolina. Reverend Manning was also a member of the Pentecostal Conference in Falcon, NC. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Williams Manning; daughters, Charlene M. Edge and husband, Leonard & Cathy M. Autry and husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Clay and wife, Kim, Justin and wife, Martha and Davis; along with great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Connor, and Langston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3251 E. 10th Street, Greenville, North Carolina 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com