Linwood A. Manning

Rev. Linwood A. Manning, 89, died on Friday, March 11, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3 PM in the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church, followed by burial in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:45 PM at the church. Rev. Manning, a native of Pitt County, was a graduate of Grimesland High School. He then entered into ministry, serving as a Pentecostal Holiness Minister for 66 years in the counties of Eastern, North Carolina. Reverend Manning was also a member of the Pentecostal Conference in Falcon, NC. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Williams Manning; daughters, Charlene M. Edge and husband, Leonard & Cathy M. Autry and husband, Chuck; grandchildren, Clay and wife, Kim, Justin and wife, Martha and Davis; along with great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Connor, and Langston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3251 E. 10th Street, Greenville, North Carolina 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

