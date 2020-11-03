Linwood Ervin Baker
GREENVILLE - Linwood Ervin Baker, 77, died Monday, November 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM in the Hollywood Cemetery, Farmville. Mr. Baker was owner and operator of Baker's Barber Shop.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Lela Baker. He is survived by his: son, Kenneth Ray Hemby and wife, Hope, of Pinetops, NC; sister, Myrtle B. Palmer and husband, Herbert, of Emerald Isle, NC; brother, Lonnie T. Baker of Greenville; and 2 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.