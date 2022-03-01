Linwood Buck

AYDEN - Linwood Earl Buck, 90, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center. Per his request, there will be no service.
Linwood, a lifelong resident of Ayden, was born in Craven County on September 17, 1931. He left school at a young age to help his mother with raising his siblings. He got married on December 16, 1954, to Myrtle Faye after meeting her at a dance. It was true love from the start. During their time together they raised three amazing sons.
Linwood farmed and worked at Fieldcrest Mills until he retired. He then went back to work and retired again from Mowhawk. During this time, he built a legendary business in the town of Ayden, Buck's Auction, that he ran for over 50 years.
He influenced so many young people in the community through being the "Auction King". We always picked saying "If he doesn't know anything about something, he would make up a story that even he believed." He was a crafty man that hand built the auction building, a home and a legacy to pass on to his son. He had a heart of gold and could make you laugh till it hurt. He would say "give a man a fish and he will eat. Teach him to fish he will survive a lifetime." He never met a stranger and will be missed by us all. Until we meet again in that big Auction House in the sky. He loved the Lord and attended church at Ayden Pentecostal Holiness Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Buck Vandiford; brother, Benjamin Franklin Vandiford (Judy); sons, David Earl Buck and Linwood Douglas Buck; brothers-in-law, Ashley Joe Garris, Kenny Perry and Donnie Ray Warren; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Warren Townsey (Frank).
Linwood is survived by his wife of 67 years, Myrtle Faye Warren Buck; son, Roy Wayne Buck (Danielle); grandchildren, Megan Simmons, David Buck, Adam Buck, Robbie Rogers, Brandon Taylor, Crystal Clemments, Sonya Clemments, Chad Cox, and Crystal Rouse; great-grandchildren, Taylor Simmons, London Cogdell, Jaylin Cogdell, Jack Buck; sisters, Ardathy Vandiford Spikes (Wallace) and Patsy Sue McLawhorn Garris; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Warren Perry, Peggy Warren Lewis (PJ), and Lois Warren; six nephews; six nieces; and the mother of Adam Buck, Patty Adams.
