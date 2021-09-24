Linwood Earl Gay, age 89, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Graveside service will be held Monday, September 27, at 11:00 A.M. at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Mr. Gay was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Gay and Rosa Belle Taylor Gay; wife, Dorothy Owens Gay; and sister, Margaret Brown. He is survived by daughters, Jackie Barfield of Hookerton, Kim Smith of Maury, and Terry Cronin of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Ada Britt of Bear Grass; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.