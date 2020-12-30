Linwood James Lockamy, 72, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Linwood, son of the late Richard Columbus and Lillian Worthington Lockamy, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; and a sister. Linwood is survived by his wife, Anges Oakley Lockamy; a daughter, Kim Leudesdorf; a son, Lucas Lockamy; 4 grandchildren, Corey and Cameron Leudesdorf; Kaitlyn and Kandace Lockamy; a brother, Johnnie Lockamy and wife Hildred, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Holiness Church; 605 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.