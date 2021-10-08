Mr. Linwood “Pete” Earl Williams, 92, passed away Wednesday October 6, 2021. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:30pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel. Burial will follow in St. John’s Church Cemetery. Mr. Williams, a native of Pitt Co., had lived in the Grifton Community most of his life. He was owner and operator of William Sausage Place for many years and was also a greeter at Wal-Mart. He also engaged in farming for many years. Pete was a member of Riverside Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Mae Williams; daughters, Wanda Kay Williams and Donna Faye Williams and several siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Annie Mae Williams Tyson and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Beverly Craft and Brian, Kenneth Tyson and wife, Dawn, Elizabeth DeSandre and husband, Richard, Meredith Wilson and husband, Cruz, Heather Warren and Kaylee Lewis; and six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:30 at the funeral home. Memorials may be considered to Riverside Christian Church c/o Lindsey Taylor, 3997 N.E. College Street. Ayden, NC 28513. Special thanks to Community Hospice, especially his caregivers, Debbie, Gloria and Myeshia. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
