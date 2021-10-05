Mr. Lloyd Wayne Strawn, 89, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 2 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mr. Strawn was born on February 22, 1932 in Hardin County, Tennessee to the late, Lloyd William and Luda Harris Strawn. Wayne served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 aboard the ship USS Noble. He worked as a letter carrier and retired from the Greenville Post Office in August 1990 with 28 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post and St. James United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking and spending time with family and with friends at Bojangles. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Frances; parents; brothers, Frank Strawn and Billy Strawn; and three infant siblings. He is survived by his two daughters, Anna Christine (Chris) Langley and husband, Tim, and Brenda Carol Braxton, all of Greenville; sister, Rachel Farnsworth of Reno, NV; three grandsons, Richard Langley, William Braxton and Brandon Braxton; and granddaughter, Melissa Braxton Clements and husband, Chris, all of Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.