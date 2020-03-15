Lois V. Buck
WASHINGTON - Mrs. Lois Jean Vick Buck, age 78, a resident of Washington, and a former resident of the Wilmar Community, died Friday March 13, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Paul Funeral Homes & Crematory of Washington officiated by Rev. Gene Williams. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Matthew Carrow, Jacob, Jordan and Noah Cox, Michael, Jason, Steven, Tony, Chris and Kevin Vick will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday March 16, 2020 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mrs. Buck was born in Beaufort County on September 17, 194, daughter of the late Willie and Evelyn Eileen Wynne Vick. She was a 1960 graduate of Washington High School. On October 3, 1959 she married Jesse Paul Buck who preceded her in death on November 18, 2001. In 2006 she retired as the dietary supervisor at Beaufort County Hospital. Mrs. Buck was a member of Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters: Paula B. Carrow (Paul) of Washington and Allison B. Cox (Jeff) and Marci B. Copeland (Chuck) both of Winterville; two brothers: Larry Vick (Kathryn) of Kinston and Donald Vick (Beverly) of Chocowinity and four grandsons: Matthew Carrow, Jacob, Jordan and Noah Cox, Mrs. Buck was predeceased, along with her husband and parents, by a brother: Jerry Vick.
Flowers are welcome and appreciated, and the family kindly asks for any memorial contributions be made to National Kidney Foundation of NC, 4819 Park Road, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfueralhome.com.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Buck family.