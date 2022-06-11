Mrs. Lois Hardee McLawhorn, 78, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm - 2 pm. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. McLawhorn was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and a 1962 graduate of Ayden High School. She worked with her husband for 34 years in their family business, Fountain's Floor Service. She was a member of Rountree Christian Church and currently attended Berean Baptist Church. Mrs. McLawhorn loved to travel and enjoyed spending time in nature and working outside around her home. She also found joy in collecting figurines and memorabilia but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. McLawhorn was preceded in death by her husband, Fountain Lee McLawhorn; parents, Eugene and Helen Hardee; brother, William Earl Hardee; and a special grandmother, Betty Williams. She is survived by her children, Susan Cannon and husband, Stephen, of Winterville, Fountain McLawhorn Jr. and wife, Christy, Patty Wood and husband, Gary, both of Ayden, Richard McLawhorn and wife, Shannon, of Winterville and Stuart "Bucky" McLawhorn and wife, Melanie, of Greenville; grandchildren, Chelsea Passwater, Kelly McLawhorn Wynn, Brandon McLawhorn, Gregory Eason, Justin Daugherty, Kaitlyn Wood, Chris Faulkner, Macy McLawhorn, Lindsay McLawhorn, Deacon McLawhorn, Peyton McLawhorn, and Carson McLawhorn; great-grandchildren, Audrey Passwater, Jamison Passwater, Little Chris Faulkner, Blake Faulkner, Lacey Faulkner, Emma Mae Faulkner, and Lilah Wynn; sister, Faye Strickland; and special friends, Bobby Sanders and Darlene Pollard. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com