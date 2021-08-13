Mrs. Lois Whitley Beaman, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:30 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 10 to 11 AM. Mrs. Beaman grew up in the Belvoir community, where she attended Belvoir FWB Church and was a graduate of Belvoir High School. She has lived most of her life in Pitt County. She worked for a number of years for Collins & Aikman and retired from AgriSupply after 20 years of service. Mrs Beaman loved reading and spending time with family. She enjoyed sitting on her porch, watching birds and looking at flowers. Mrs. Beaman was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Edwin Whitley and Fannie Harris Whitley; brothers, Waylon Whitley and Charles Whitley; special aunt, Jessie Mayo; and an infant daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Smith and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Brandon Smith and wife, Anna, and Brittany Harward and husband, Bobby; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Ryann Smith and Elliott Harward, all of Greenville; brother, Gerald Whitley and wife, Frankie, of Grimesland; sister, Hilda Dunn and husband, Beasley of Greenville; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Whitley of Stokes and Cleo Whitley of Farmville; and a number of nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org . Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .