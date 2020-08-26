Lola Walker
GREENVILLE - Lola Walker, age 89 passed away on August 22 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Holloman, wife Julia and Albert Holloman, wife Susie, 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Marks and brother Guy Miller of Chapel Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm August 26th at Little River Church, 4211 Little River Church Road, Hurdle Mills, NC 27541.
In lieu of flowers we request any donations be made to Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.