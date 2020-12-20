Lona Coward Lasal, 88, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. The funeral service will be private but will be livestreamed on Sunday at 2pm at www.smithfcs.com. Burial will be in the Manning Family Cemetery, Ayden. Lona, daughter of the late Les and Mary Ann Buck Coward, was a native and longtime resident of Pitt County. She worked as a seamstress for Classic Cleaners for over twelve years and was a member of Berean Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lasal; son, John Curtis Phillips, Jr.; and brothers, James, Willie and Henry Coward. Lona is survived by her daughters, Marcia Sanders and husband Paul of Goldsboro and Sandra Phillips Moore and husband Don of Grifton; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and a brother, Melvin Coward and wife Dorothy of Stokestown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berean Baptist Church, 2549 NC 102, Ayden, NC 28513. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.