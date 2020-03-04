Loren Lewis

Loren A. "Fuzz" Lewis
SIMPSON - Loren A. "Fuzz" Lewis, 77, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Fuzz, a native of Ridge Farm, Illinois, was the son of the late Benjamin and Sussie Lewis. He completed high school in Covington, Indiana, spent four years in the United States Army, and later became employed with what is now known as the Hyster-Yale Group. There, he worked in lift truck manufacturing, driving a forklift, until his retirement in 1998. In 1998, Fuzz and his wife made their home in Pitt County, where he became employed part time with East Carolina University.
Fuzz enjoyed spending time with friends and family the most and watching his granddaughter grow. Fuzz was known for being an avid sports fan. He had immense passion for Indiana Hoosiers Basketball and Notre Dame Football along with Nascar, the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. He was a loving family man who enjoyed sharing his love of sports with his sons. Some of their greatest memories were made during those special times.
In addition to his parents, Loren was preceded in death by his sister, Bev; and brother, Jerry.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lorri Lewis; sons, Nick Lewis of Greenville and Nate Lewis and wife, Meredith of Raleigh; granddaughter, Harper Lewis; along with sisters, Carolyne, Melba and Loretta; and brother, Jim.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford St, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 (memo: COPD Research).
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.