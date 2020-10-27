Lorena Jones Barbour
GREENVILLE - Ms. Lorena Jones Barbour, 77, died Thursday, October 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral service for Ms. Lorena Jones Barbour will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.