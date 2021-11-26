Loretta H. "Tootsie" Hamm
SNOW HILL - Mrs. Loretta Harrell Hamm, age 82, peacefully passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Born November 5, 1939, she was the daughter of Alton Floyd Harrell and Sarah Jordan Harrell.
A member of Free Union OFWB Church, Loretta relished being a devoted wife to her husband, mother to children, and Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at her second home on Blount's Creek where she and her husband shared many hours fishing together. Additionally, Mrs. Tootsie nurtured countless children in the Greene County School System during her years serving as a Teacher's Assistant.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta Leigh Hamm; and her brother Larry Harrell.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Stuart Nelson Hamm; a daughter, Phyllis Hamm Chesson and husband Hal of Snow Hill; a son, Stuart "Al" Hamm and wife Susan of Emerald Isle; grandchildren, Christopher Chesson and wife Lauren of Snow Hill, Kelly Chesson Cobb and husband Michael of Farmville, Keri Chesson Sugg and husband Chris of Grifton, Anna Hamm Winslow and husband Lloyd of Scotland Neck, Caroline Hamm of Pinetops, and Stuart Hamm of Richmond, VA; great-grandchildren, Lillian Chesson, Logan Cobb, Londyn Cobb, Grey Sugg, Gabe Sugg, Ainsley Winslow, Chip Winslow, and Eva Kate Winslow; and sister, Penny H. Sugg and husband Stanley of Snow Hill. The family would also like to thank Mrs. Tootsie's special caregivers, Wendy Avery, Lynn Faulkner, and Linda Benson, for their time, love, and devotion.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, November 27th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Stephen Prescott, Reverend Kelley Smart, and Reverend Phil Wood officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the Hamm residence. Loretta will lie in state on Friday from 1PM - 5 PM and Saturday 8 AM - 12 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill.
Flowers are welcome or memorials are encouraged to the Free Union OFWB Church, 2573 Firetower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888 or The Loretta Leigh Hamm Scholarship Fund at University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, NC 28365.
