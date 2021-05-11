Lorraine Jackson Alexander, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2021 at the Bryan Health and Rehab Center of Scotland Neck, NC. Mrs. Alexander was born in Martin County, NC on November 28, 1929, a daughter of the late Otis Franklin and Addie Dixon Jackson. She was a homemaker who loved to read and cook and was known for her delicious pound cake. Lorraine loved to travel as long as her health permitted. She was an active, faithful member of First Baptist Church of Scotland Neck. Lorraine, affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Busy", loved her church and church family, but most of all she loved her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; William Irvin Alexander; a son, John Christopher Alexander; a grandson, Joshua Jordan Alexander; and all her siblings. Lorraine is survived by her son, Nick Alexander and wife, Amy of Greenville, NC; two granddaughters, Tabitha Jones of Wilmington, NC, and Lindsey Myers and husband, Todd of Greenville, NC; a grandson, Butler Alexander and wife, Lindsey of Greensboro, NC; a great granddaughter, Emilita Alexander of Greensboro, NC; five great-grandsons, Sam Jones of Wilmington, NC, Clark Jones of Wilmington, NC, Tate Myers of Greenville, NC, Easton Myers of Greenville, NC, and Scheyer Leggett of Hobgood, NC. A graveside celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery, Scotland Neck, NC, with Rev. Paul Spradley officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, face masks are required. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made directly to First Baptist Church of Scotland Neck, P.O. Box 539, Scotland Neck, NC, 27874 or to the Bryan Health & Rehab Center, 921 Jr. High School Rd., Scotland Neck, NC, 27874; or you may donate online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search fund; then type Lorraine Alexander. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Bryan Health & Rehab for the excellent care given to their mother and grandmother during her stay there. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service – Letchworth Chapel is handling arrangements for the Alexander family and online condolences can be made at letchworthsykesfs.com.