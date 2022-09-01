Lorraine Lee (Brown) Brody

Lorraine Brown Brody passed away on August 30, 2022 at her home. Born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, Lorraine graduated from Maury High School. While pursuing further studies in retailing she met her husband Morris (blessed memory) who she married in 1952 and moved to Greenville, North Carolina. With Lorraine by his side Morris, along with his brothers and other family relatives, built the Brody's fashion stores in Greenville and other eastern North Carolina markets. Many may remember Lorraine working the retail floors of the Brody's stores or scouring the New York clothing market as the buyer of high-end ladies ready to wear and accessories. A woman of impeccable style and taste she was often sought out for her fashion advice and insight for special events or occasions. She worked at Brody's until the business was sold in 1998. Lorraine was a class act. A person of high character, always kind, considerate, generous and gracious to all; Lorraine knew no strangers. A great listener she was interested in individuals regardless of their background and deeply cared about the well-being of others. With a contagious laugh and big smile, she made everyone feel at ease. Lorraine was active early on in her community and gave back as a Girl Scout Troop leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, past President of the Elmhurst School PTA and President and long-term member of the Greenville Service League where she was the recipient of Ormand Service Cup. Always one to help others Lorraine was an engaged, selfless person who along with Morris and his brothers helped create the Brody Medical Scholars program at East Carolina University which today has assisted over 140 doctors graduate from Medical School basically debt free. Lorraine and Morris supported the Brody Medical Research Grants bringing key dollars to the School of Medicine in its efforts to secure national research grants. Quiet doers they both set solid examples with their spirit of service for their son, daughter in law and grandchildren to follow all of whom remain involved in many of those endeavors. A beach lover her whole life Lorraine and Morris spent many summers with family and friends at their home in Virginia Beach. Morris and Lorraine were original members of Congregation Bayt Shalom synagogue in Greenville. A private family graveside will be held in Kinston on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A cherished sister, aunt, devoted mother, grandmother and great- grandmother her beloved family was always her primary focus. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her extended family and creating happy memories. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Annie Brown, husband, Morris Brody, sister and brother in law Ruth and Herman Smith, Edell Gabel, Brody brother and sister in laws Sam, Raymond, Leo (Charlotte), William (Eleanor) , Abram ( Sarah) , Reuben ( Ethel), Jake ( Ida) , J.S "Sammy" (Myrt), Ruth ( Abe) and Alex (Jackie). She is survived by her son, Hyman and wife, Stacy of Greenville; granddaughter Samantha Moses and husband David of Raleigh, grandson William Brody and wife Laura Haft of Raleigh, grandson Nathan Brody and wife Lindsey of Washington, DC; great- grandchildren Hudson and Brody Moses and Colby (Coco) Brody of Raleigh as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks from the family goes to Dr. Lee Pippin and the Farmville Staff of Physician's East for their excellent care, Jeriann Sexton, Crissy Cody, Bernadette Kello, Tiffani Kello, Yvette Roundtree and Rena McLawhorn for their friendship, care and love; Mary Lee Hobbie for her friendship and continuous supply of books that Lorraine, an avid reader, thoroughly enjoyed. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: The Brody Medical Scholars Fund, c/o ECU Medical Health and Science Foundation, 2200 S. Charles Boulevard, Suite 1500, Mail Stop 659, Greenville, NC 27858 Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com