Lorraine Stocks

Lorraine Dail Stocks
AYDEN - Lorraine Dail Stocks, 57 of Ayden NC, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus, a Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Lorraine was a loving mother, homemaker and lifelong resident of Pitt County. She loved animals especially Abbigail, her Shih Tzu, who was her constant companion. She attended First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Greenville, NC.
She is survived by her husband Johnnie "Spanky" Stocks and sons Chase and Tyler Stocks. Tyler and wife Sara Stocks and grandsons Gavin and Michael Rouse are also of Ayden. She is the daughter of Frances and Raymond Bullock of Winterville and the late Carson Dail and Grey Dail of Winterville. Her sisters are Terrie Clark and Amy Sanders, of Winterville, NC and brother Scott Dail and wife Summer of Greenville, NC.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church 204 Brinkley Rd. Greenville NC 27858.