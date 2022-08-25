Lottie "Jean" Dawson, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Daughter of the late Jack P Dawson and Lottie Dawson Oakley, Jean resided at the homestead all her life. She was a graduate of Grifton High School. Prior to retirement, she worked for Empire Brush Company and Rubbermaid/Newell in Greenville a total of 39 years. She is a lifelong member of Elm Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Ayden. Jean enjoyed watching "Days of Our Lives", sports, especially football, college basketball, tennis and golf. Her favorite pastime was working in the yard. We will miss our Jean. The world will always be a little less lovely. In addition to per parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Jack Dawson and sister, Mary Henry. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Spitzer and husband, Gerard, of Moscow, PA; niece, Susan Cherundolo of Quarkertown, PA; and nephews, David Spitzer of Scranton, PA and Ronald Henry of Tampa, FL. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 27 at 10:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 in memory of Jean's love for pets. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com