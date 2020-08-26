Lou Johnson

Lou C. Johnson
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Lou C. Johnson, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020.
A native of Columbus County, she was born to Emmeline Carter Coleman and Billie Coleman and raised during the Depression era by her grandparents, Henry Carter and Minnie Davis Carter. She was a lifelong hairstylist and co-owner of The New Image in Greenville and owner of The Hair Loft in Winterville.
A member of Hooker Memorial Christian Church in Greenville, Mrs. Johnson enjoyed gardening, fishing and baking. She will be remembered for her holiday coffee cakes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, John "Buddy" Wier, the father of her children, L. Curtis Joyner, and Walter E. Johnson, Jr. Additionally, she is preceded in death by her son, John Carter Wier; son-in-law, Allen R. Smith; brother, Robert Coleman; and sister, Jean C. May.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy Wier Hunnings and husband, Jeffrey, of Blount's Creek and Jackie W. Smith of Durham; son, Michael W. Wier and wife, Jo Ann, of Greenville; grandchildren, Kevin Hunnings and Tonya Counts, Michael Hunnings, Tyler Wier and wife, Brittney, Dr. Jessica Smith Edmondson and husband, Willis, and John Smith; great-granddaughters, Gracie Hunnings and Brooke Wier; and 3 nieces and 1 nephew.
Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral service will be conducted in Pinewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hooker Memorial Christian Church, 1111 SE Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858.
The family would like to acknowledge Walter E. "Buddy" Johnson, III and special niece, Rebecca C. Craven.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .