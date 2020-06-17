Lou Joyner

Lou Baker Joyner
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Lou Baker Joyner, 94, passed away on June 16, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 pm in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum from 1 - 2 pm prior to the service.
Mrs. Joyner, was a native of Greene County, the daughter of the late Jesse F. and Nancy Mooring Baker. She was forever a proud wife and mother, tough and independent, and made the best cheese biscuits. She enjoyed working in her yard and was an active member of Red Oak Christian when her health allowed. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. Joyner, Jr.; brothers, Jesse (Junior) Baker, Jr., James Baker, J. F. Baker and Lindsay Baker; and sister, Mildred Mayo.
She is survived by daughters, Katherine Joyner Ferrell and husband Glenn of Greenville, Patty Joyner Mercer and husband Ned of Jacksonville and Penelope Joyner Hamby and husband Dale of Hickory; grandchildren, Dustin Ferrell and wife Ginger, Jordan Murray and husband Kevin, Carly Jacobs and husband Joe, Ben Hamby and Joseph Hamby; 7 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Max Ray Joyner, Sr.; and sisters-in-law, Linda Baker and Carrie Joyner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Community Hospice, 1003 Red Banks Rd, Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858 or Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 Greenville Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
