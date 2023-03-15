...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25%
range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will
lead to increased fire danger today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Louis Copeland Spell, 68, passed away March 9, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held March 26th, 2023 at 3:00 pm, at The Historic Farmville Depot, located at 3762 W. Wilson St. Farmville, North Carolina. A reception will follow from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Houston Ground Angels (groundangels.org) or American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, McConnell-Raab Campus, 930-A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.