Louis Copeland Spell

Louis Copeland Spell, 68, passed away March 9, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held March 26th, 2023 at 3:00 pm, at The Historic Farmville Depot, located at 3762 W. Wilson St. Farmville, North Carolina. A reception will follow from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Houston Ground Angels (groundangels.org) or American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, McConnell-Raab Campus, 930-A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

