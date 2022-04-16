Louis Elwood King, age 90, passed away on April 14, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center of natural causes after a long illness. Louis, a native of Clinton, Sampson County, North Carolina, grew up on a farm where everyone there knew him by "Elwood". After graduation from Halls High School, he worked as a carpenter and served in the National Guard for 8 years. He married Virginia Stanley in 1951 and they moved to Ayden about 1954 to build the grain mill, King Brothers Farm Center, that he operated with his older brother, the late George King. He was close to his late parents, Ralph King and Clara Darden King, as well as beloved siblings who pre-deceased him: William King, George King, Benny King and Norma Jean King Spell. Numerous other relatives - in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews survive him. Louis Elwood had a jolly disposition, a generous spirit and loved a good joke or story. He enjoyed many summers hosting friends and relatives at his White Lake cottage. He was known for his ability to build anything, and problem solve most any mechanical issue particularly from running operation at the family grain mill, and in his later years, maintaining his rental properties. He was also fond of fishing at Beaufort and of the morning meetings with friends at the Ayden Bojangles before his health failed. He is survived by his wife, Virginia King and two sons: Dwight King (wife, the late Barbara King) and Jeffrey King with wife Dawn Branch King of Ayden. He is survived as well by sisters-in-law, Jean Crawford of Winston-Salem and Jewell King of Clinton. Three beloved grandchildren survive Louis: Alex King of Ashville, Natalie King of Durham, and Vanessa King of Raleigh. Services will be Tuesday, April 19 at Farmer Funeral Service of Ayden with visitation at 1:00 PM and a celebration of life at 2:00 PM. The Rev. Jim McConnell of Ayden United Methodist Church will be presiding. Following the service, Louis Elwood King will be privately interred at Blount Street Cemetery, Ayden, NC. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com